Life is Strange: True Colors | $42 | Eneba | ItReallyIs

You can get the third installment in the beloved series of narrative adventure games—Life is Strange: True Colors— for only $42 over at Eneba. Just use the code ItReallyIs at checkout. The series follow new protagonists each time as they wield supernatural powers to navigate their emotions and relationships while dealing with real life challenges. Here you must help Alex Chen solve the mystery of her brother’s death with her psychic power of Empathy.