Hundreds of Great Deals for Your Furry Friends Are Live at Walmart
Food and supplies for dogs, cats, birds, and other pets — even farm animals — are priced to move in Walmart's huge pet department.
Your best bet for finding the best food and supplies for your pet is Walmart's pet department.
You're probably used to getting great deals on all the things you need for yourself and your family at Walmart. But don't forget about the other members of your family — the dogs, cats, birds, and other pets who make your home complete. Walmart's pet section is packed full of food, supplies, toys, and everything else you need to raise a healthy, happy pet, and the deals are just as good as the ones you find for your human residents.
These aren't small deals for your small friends, either. Check out this Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box that's marked down by $170, and this edx Professional Pet Grooming Kit with 6 clipping guards and 3 suction modes, now marked down by nearly 50% to just $51. Walmart also has amazing deals on pet food, like this Purina Friskies Variety Pack for cats — 40 cans of food for just $30.46. And a 10-pound box of Milk Bone biscuits for large dogs is just $13 right now at Walmart.
There's no reason to leave out your pets when it comes to scoring great deals at Walmart. Check out their huge selection of pet goods at unbeatable prices.