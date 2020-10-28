Image : HP

Considering how much our screens and gadgets have been a respite from the stress of the world lately, a well-chosen tech gift could be a smart pick this holiday season. Whether it’s a speedy new desktop for the family, a personal laptop for the kid, or an immersive pair of noise-canceling headphones for yourself, HP has plenty of great gift options for that special person in your life, and its official Holiday Gift Guide has it all. We’ve run through all the listings and picked out some of the best tech and bargains in the mix below.

The HP Laptop 15T is a capable entry-level Windows notebook at a modest price. Outfitted with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM in the base configuration, it has enough power to handle your everyday computing needs, including web browsing, streaming media, and light productivity. And with a 1TB hard drive, you can load it up with your entire collection of photos and files. It’s $160 off the list price, too.



Some folks might be eyeing a new game console this holiday season, but a powerful gaming PC will unlock an even larger library of amazing experiences. HP’s Omen 30L desktop can be customized with up to an Intel Core i9 processor with 64GB RAM and an NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, enabling stunning games, VR experiences, and pretty much anything else you can think of. Save $100 on the Omen 30L right now.



If you want the ability to print things from time to time but don’t want a big honkin’ printer taking up a noticeable footprint in your space, then maybe the HP Tango X is for you. This slim little guy is barely a few inches tall and even comes with a linen cover to keep it out of view when not in use. You can print up to 11 pages per minute and do so wirelessly view your phone or laptop, making it a perfect option for the occasional print job.



Get the best view in the house (your house) with HP’s gorgeous Z38c 37.5-inch curved monitor. At a crisp 3840x1600, this ultra-wide screen will immerse you in your PC experience, whether you’re gaming, watching media, or getting creative. A 21:9 screen like this is truly a unique experience, not to mention a major upgrade for serious PC users.



Speaking of immersion: If you’re looking for a way to truly get lost in your music or media and block out the world around you, pop on Bose’s QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones. These cushy cans have built-in noise-canceling paired with Bose’s legendary sound quality, plus these wireless headphones have the Google Assistant included to answer questions, deliver notifications, and more.



Chromebooks are great options for those already immersed in Google’s services and/or not already indoctrinated by Windows or macOS—and they’re super affordable, too. The HP Chromebook x360 has a touch display and a convertible design that lets you fold it inside out into the form of a tablet or prop it up like a tent for easy media viewing. At $380, this is a great first laptop, or just a stellar pick for a lightweight everyday notebook.



If you need a new family desktop to serve as the central hub of your home, the HP Pavilion All-in-One 24 is a smart option. It packs the brains of the PC into the screen itself, which means there’s no bulky tower sitting alongside. That saves on space, yet you still get a sizable 24” display on this versatile Windows desktop, with optional touch controls available. It’s also $100 off the list price right now.



HP’s classiest-looking laptop is a true beauty, delivering polish and precision along with powerful hardware for a truly elite portable computing device. The angular design and two-tone color scheme sets the HP Spectre x360 apart from competing notebooks, plus the convertible design and touch display adds versatility. It’s also compatible with a stylus, and you can opt for a 4K resolution screen if you please. Save $100 right now.



Boost your gaming prowess with a legit gaming mouse: the Omen Vector wireless mouse. It’s super responsive even without a cable, thanks to the dedicated USB receiver with a 1ms polling rate, plus it charges super fast via USB-C and has a 180-hour battery life. And if you forget to charge it, a mere 30 seconds will earn you an hour of playtime. It’s $20 off, too.



Get your game on anywhere with the HP Omen 15T laptop, a power-packed notebook that can be outfitted with up to an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, a 4K-resolution screen, and an NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super (8GB) GPU. Of course, you’ll pay plenty extra for the top-flight configuration, but even the entry-level version is built for quality gaming on the go.