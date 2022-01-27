$50 Samsung Credit | Galaxy Phone & Galaxy Tablet (Reserve) | Samsung

Samsung announced a new Galaxy Unpacked event where it is confirmed to be revealing a new smartphone and new tablet. If you are a Samsung-head who gets every new release or are simply ready to upgrade from an old device, you can place a reservation ahead of time on whatever it plans to show off in a couple of weeks.

You might be asking yourself why you should reserve something you know nothing about? Well, the reservation is free and will guarantee you a chance to pre-order once revealed. Also, it’s not true exactly we know “nothing” about it. The smartphone is undoubtedly the Galaxy S22. One can look back to see that Samsung has announced a refresh to the Galaxy S series at this time year after year. But most importantly, is offering a $50 credit toward other Galaxy products when you pre-order. You can get yourself a nice set of Galaxy Buds 2 for a hefty discount that way. There will be more exclusive offers with pre-ordering coming at a later time, according to the site.

Tune in to Samsung’s website at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on February 9 for the Galaxy Unpacked live stream.