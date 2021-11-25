KeepSolid Lifetime VPN Subscription | $20 | StackSocial

If you’ve been hemming and hawing about getting a VPN, I don’t see how you can avoid the inevitability of StackSocial’s current lifetime VPN subscription deal. Where most VPNs probably sit around the $10/month range, StackSocial has apparently struck a deal with Lucifer, the Morning Star to offer you lifetime VPN service for a piddly $20. They sometimes drop the price $40, but this deal only comes around about once a year. Even at their normal price of $200, the KeepSolid VPN pays for itself in less than 2 years. At $20, they’ve just tossed a dragnet into the waters to haul up all of us who keep saying “Yeah I should probably get a VPN someday, huh.”

If you don’t know why you should have a VPN, here are some of the reasons: you can surf privately, because your data is routed through one of (in StackSocial’s case) more than 400 VPN servers around the world so that none of that traffic can be associated with you. You can also use it to watch foreign versions of your favorite streaming services, which is key when a series you’re in the middle of drops from, say, the US version of Netflix, but still exists in the UK. In the case of the KeepSolid plan, you also get AES 256-bit encryption, so even if your data is intercepted, it’d be a mighty effort to find out what’s in it.