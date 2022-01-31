ProForm Pro HIIT Elliptical Machine | $1,500 | Best Buy

You want to get hardcore aerobic exercise without wrecking your busted knees? How about a ProForm Pro HIIT elliptical machine ? Ellipticals have a special place in my heart as the machine that clawed me back from the least healthy time in my life over a decade ago, and this particular machine also happens to be a great space-saving alternative to treadmills. It also comes equipped with a built-in pair of 2" Bluetooth speakers, a heart rate monitor, cushioned pedals, and a CoolAire fan to speed up that good old-fashioned evaporative cooling. It also happens to come with a 30-day iFIT membership, which allows you to use interactive workouts to automatically adjust your equipment’s speed, incline, or resistance on the fly while you exercise. Workout equipment is so fancy now!