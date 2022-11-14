Nostalgia Extra Large Diner-Style Steamer | $40 | 20% Off | Amazon

For the cool parent at the kids’ football game, for the grillmaster who wants to try something new , or for the kid who won’t eat anything else: this $40 hot dog steamer is a dream come true. This compact hot dog steamer makes diner or ballgame style hot dogs, and warms their buns up in a separate compartment. Literally, just add water, because that’s how steaming works. It’s a party conversation, it’s a convenient way to make hot dogs, and it’s only $40—love it. This machine makes up to 20 hot dogs at once, so, you can feed the whole crowd. If you’re thinking “No one should eat this many hot dogs,” so true, my friend. T hey also suggest using the bun warming compartment for sauerkraut , and the steaming compartment to cook breakfast sausages or bratwurst. Something for everyone!