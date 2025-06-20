If you’re planning to host friends or family for the Big Game, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Retailers are rolling out solid pre–Big Game deals on big-screen TVs, immersive soundbars, and streaming devices that can seriously level up your watch party—whether you’re here for the football, the commercials, or just the snacks.

From massive 4K TVs and OLED displays with stunning picture quality to sound systems that make every hit and halftime performance feel larger than life, these discounts are all about maximizing your viewing experience. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals available right now so you can score premium gear at a lower price and be fully ready when kickoff arrives.

TVs Samsung 85" 4K HDR Smart LED TV This massive 85" Samsung TV is great if you want a big, immersive screen with sharp 4K HDR picture quality for movies, sports, and everyday streaming. It uses Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K to clean up lower-resolution content and runs on the easy-to-use Tizen smart platform with all the popular apps built in.

LG OLED Evo C4 65" 4K HDR Smart TV The LG OLED Evo C4 is all about stunning picture quality, with perfect blacks, rich colors, and smooth motion that really shines for movies and gaming. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and next-gen gaming features like a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1.

Speakers Bose TV Speaker Soundbar This compact Bose soundbar is a simple upgrade if your TV’s built-in speakers sound thin or hard to hear. It boosts dialogue clarity, adds some punch to movies and shows, and connects easily via HDMI ARC or Bluetooth without taking up much space.

LG Soundbar System LG’s S90TR soundbar system delivers big, cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos, wireless rear speakers, and a dedicated subwoofer for deep bass. It’s designed to pair especially well with LG TVs and fills the room with immersive surround sound for movies, sports, and gaming.

Streaming Apple TV 4K (128GB, 2022) Apple TV 4K is a fast, polished streaming box that gives you access to all the major apps with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It’s especially great if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem, with Siri voice control, smooth performance, and smart home features built in.

Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Player (2024) The Roku Ultra is a powerful, easy-to-use streaming player that supports 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. It comes with a rechargeable Voice Remote Pro and offers one of the widest selections of streaming apps, making it a solid choice for hassle-free streaming.