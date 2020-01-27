Honoring My Steady, the SteelSeries Qck Gaming Mousepad

I’m an idiot. Everything I own is replaced every 6 months because I obsess over the latest and greatest gear. Frankly, it’s a problem.



But as I pick up new keyboards, transfer out SSDs, max out my RAM, and pick up a new mouse (I currently have nine), there is one constant: my SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface mousepad.

Advertisement

I love this fucking mouse pad. It’s simply the best I’ve ever owned. It’s thick and really easy to clean. It’s also soft; I can rest my wrist pretty comfortably on it.

There are, of course, light-up RGB gaming mouse pads out there and ones with built-in wrist rests. But try as I might to replace this dumb thing that I bought all the way back in 2017, I can’t bring myself to do it. Yep, three years is an eternity when it comes to my gear. I’ve purchased and replaced five computers in that timeframe.

Steelseries offers a number of different versions: some are small, some huge. Some are RGB lit and others have game-specific designs on them. But for my purposes, I like the Thick, Large, Black model the best.

Advertisement

If I had any gripes on the Steelseries mouse pad, it’d be that I wished the logo was a dark gray, black, or just embossed.

Consider this: I recently upgraded to the awesome Logitech G915 keyboard and G703 mouse, and despite my deep urge to replace my SteelSeries mouse pad with one that matched... I can’t.



Advertisement

Thank you SteelSeries QcK Heavy Gaming Surface, you taught me that I don’t have commitment issues. You’re simply the best.