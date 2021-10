Uncut Gems [Blu-ray] | $7 | Best Buy



Uncut Gems follows Adam Sandler as Howie, a jewelry store owner with a severe affinity for sports gambling. The film is 2 hours and 15 minutes of anxiety inducing scenes with characters constantly talking over each other as the hit all 506 F -bombs. Your heart rate will steadily climb and climb until the credits start rolling. It’s wonder ful. Also, Kevin Garnet kind of kills it too...? You can own the Blu-ray from Best Buy for only $7.