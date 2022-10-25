Holiday Beauty Haul | Amazon
Happy Holidays, or happy October almost-the-holidays. Amazon’s certainly celebrating early, with Prime’s Holiday Beauty Haul, the massive beauty sale going on until November 6. Now’s the best time to put together cute gift baskets for your beauty-obsessed sister, aunt, cousins, or best friends; check out some suggestions on where to start below.
CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence | $25 | Bestseller
Mighty Patch - Original | $12 | Bestseller
Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA | $13 | Bestseller
When bestie won’t stop talking about “repairing her skin barrier,” this trio of Amazon bestsellers are the stocking stuffers she’ll thank you for when she’s literally glowing. The CosRx Essence hydrates while the Paula’s Choice BHA helps shed dead skin. The Mighty Patch is the one-stop sticker to absorb and shrink any blemishes.
65" Class QN95B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Black Friday in October
Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs to create breathtaking color and contrast.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask | $24 | Bestseller
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask | $29 | Bestseller
The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter | $36 | Bestseller
Gifts for the perpetually hydrated—from lip to toe. These bestsellers are eternally giftable, either as stocking stuffers or together. Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask is notoriously good—eight hours of hydration and visible repair—and their Water Sleeping Mask is a lightweight, hypoallergenic moisturizer that delivers serious hydration. The Body Shop’s stuck around with their heavy-duty body butters for chilly nights.
R+Co Full Picture Must Haves Kit | $149 | 10% Off
Sutra Professional Styling Wand | $102 | 15% Off
For your relative who’s finally taking their hair seriously after their first good haircut in a while, both of these are delightful gifts. The R+Co set comes in a useful travel case, and includes everything from hair masks to their bestselling Death Valley dry shampoo. This styling wand curls and straightens, the ceramic tourmaline gliding with ease. Perfectly frizz-free!