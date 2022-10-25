Holiday Beauty Haul | Amazon

Happy Holidays, or happy October almost-the-holidays. Amazon’s certainly celebrating early, with Prime’s Holiday Beauty Haul, the massive beauty sale going on until November 6. Now’s the best time to put together cute gift baskets for your beauty-obsessed sister, aunt, cousins, or best friends; check out some suggestions on where to start below.

When bestie won’t stop talking about “repairing her skin barrier,” this trio of Amazon bestsellers are the stocking stuffers she’ll thank you for when she’s literally glowing. The CosRx Essence hydrates while the Paula’s Choice BHA helps shed dead skin. T he Mighty Patch is the one-stop sticker to absorb and shrink any blemishes.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy CosRx Snail Mucin for $25 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Mighty Patch for $12 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Paula’s Choice BHA for $13 at Amazon

Gifts for the perpetually hydrated—from lip to toe. These bestsellers are eternally giftable, either as stocking stuffers or together. Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask is notoriously good—eight hours of hydration and visible repair—and their Water Sleeping Mask is a lightweight, hypoallergenic moisturizer that delivers serious hydration. The Body Shop’s stuck around with their heavy-duty body butters for chilly nights.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Lip Sleeping Mask for $24

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Water Sleeping Mask for $29 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Body Butter for $36 at Amazon

Advertisement

For your relative who’s finally taking their hair seriously after their first good haircut in a while, both of these are delightful gifts. The R+Co set comes in a useful travel case, and includes everything from hair masks to their bestselling Death Valley dry shampoo. This styling wand curls and straightens, the c eramic t ourmaline gliding with ease. Perfectly frizz-free!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the R+Co set for $129 at Amazon