Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus (Lifetime Subscription) | $50 | StackSocial
See all those destinations you’ve had on your traveler’s bucket list this upcoming year with the help of Dollar Flight Club. With its premium plus plan, you’ll be able to browse flight deals going for up to 90% off in business, premium economy, and economy class. That includes both domestic and international flights. Lately, this lifetime license has been set at $99 but for a short time, only you can secure yours for just $50. You’re saving on a service that will help you save even more! It’s saving all the way down.