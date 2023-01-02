TrailBuddy Trekking Poles | $35 | Amazon

If you’re someone who goes on a lot of hikes, don’t go without a pair of trekking poles. Whether you have a heavier backpack and you need help keeping stable or you expect rough terrain and need a little help finding your center of gravity, they can be super helpful in a variety of situations. These TrailBuddy Trekking Poles aren’t just the #1 best seller on Amazon in the trekking pole category, but they’re also on sale. Grab a pair even if you think you’re too big and bad to need them. Or get some and give them to someone else who might appreciate them. They come in plenty of cool colors, and they’re collapsible, so you can pack them around easily. Hiking is already a challenge. You can take some of the annoying parts of it away, too.