Hit The Pool This Holiday With Up To 60% Off Popular Red, White And Blue Styles

Hit the pool and the cookout in style this Fourth of July.

Riley Blackwell
Graphic: Riley Blackwell

Don’t miss the chance to show up at the family cookout in style this coming holiday! Macy’s has you covered with their Fourth of July sale on everything from red, white, and blue dresses and quilts to sandals and home goods. Use code FOURTH to get an extra 20% off select styles on sale this holiday season. Everyone needs new sandals this year, so take up to 50% off platforms, wedges, and flat sandals until 7/4 at Macy’s.

Fourth of July Sale | Up to 60% Off | Macys | Promo Code FOURTH

Show up and show off your red, white, and blue with these incredible savings but don’t stop at just clothing, check out their sales on bedding, cookware, and furniture too for all the guests you have over to dine in comfort this holiday season.

