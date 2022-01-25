The Creative Gene by Hideo Kojima | $17 | Amazon



“Auteur” is a term that doesn’t get thrown around much in conversations around video games due to the immense resources that go into development. But if one person in the modern gaming age deserves that title, it’s Hideo Kojima. Creator of the Metal Gear series as well as the more recent Death Stranding, Kojima’s DNA can be found all over these games. The greatest minds are always inspired by what has come before and in his collection of essays The Creative Gene, Kojima deep dives into his perspective on the stories and movies that influence his work. It’s 30% off at the moment so give it a go and learn about one of the brightest minds in the gaming industry.