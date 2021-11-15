EA Sports Titles | Up to 38% Off | Amazon

Coming into the end of the year means an annual refresh of all EA Sports titles. Right now, Amazon has a discount on EA’s lineup for 2022. Get yourself Madden 22, FIFA 22, or NHL 22 for up to $32 off. Toss a ball, kick a ball, or smack a flattened ball with a stick. It’s up to you. Note though that the EA Sports titles do not come with free next-gen upgrades. If you want to experience the games on Xbox Series X or PS5 , you’ll need to buy specific copies for it.

