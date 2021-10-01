ALPTHY E lectric C ordless A ir D uster | $68 | Amazon

It’s been awhile, but you know your keyboard wasn’t orange when you bought it. It was white. A clean white. It’s time to eliminate all that snack dust caked up on top and fallen behind the keys. The ALPTHY electric cordless air duster is an easy and effective way to push out every last crumb that’s gotten back there. It will also work effectively on a variety of devices from camera lenses, air conditioners, sofas, car dashboards, or even that PS5 you don’t own yet because they’re impossible to find. Plus, it is an environmentally friendly option compared to compressed air can saving on gas and water. Get your air duster for just $68 on Amazon.