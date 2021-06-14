Here's What To Buy Your Dad for Father's Day 2021

Photo : Tamarcus Brown

With Father’s Day around the corner on June 21, we here at The Inventory urge you to think ahead when it comes to ordering gifts online.



Advertisement

To get a headstart on your holiday shopping, we’ve put our heads together to bring you a curated list of recommendations to inspire your generosity. Whether you plan to deliver them in person or have them shipped out by a third party, we hope to bring your family joy! But regardless of what you buy, remember Father’s Day is more about coming together to make memories than receiving material goods.

As long as you don’t buy him yet ANOTHER tie this year, our job here is done.

Photo : Amazon

Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver | $160 | Amazon

If it were up to me, shavers wouldn’t even need to exist. The beard is to be celebrated with just as much reverence as your father is about to be. But we live in the real world, where 90% of people are whisker-hating fascists who want all these quarantine beards to go right in the trash. If your dad is awaking from the weeks-long slumber in his man cave to get back into that sad world, get him a nice electric shaver.



I’m totally down for the cheap ones in a pinch, but if you really love your dad, you’ll get him a Braun Series 7. It reads the density of your beard to determine the optimal amount of power for a clean, comfortable shave. It has all the other bells and whistles we like, too, like a 360-degree Flex Head that doesn’t flinch against a strong jawline, plus beard trimming attachments to help him clean up nicely.



Image : Tile

Tile Mate 4-Pack | $61 | Amazon



Your old man is, well, getting old, and a scavenger hunt for lost keys has become the highlight of his exciting new morning routine. Don’t let him tell you he actually enjoys it. Order him a 4-pack of Tile Mate tags, which allow you to track the location of anything with your smartphone. Attach them to his keys, stick one behind the stack of expired credit cards in his wallet, and use it for anything else that isn’t the cold brew he always seems to have exact GPS coordinates on.



Advertisement

Photo : Mario Aguilar ( In-House Art

Advertisement

Kindle Paperwhite | $130 | Amazon

Maybe your dad’s retired and finally working through his big ol’ stack of books, or maybe he just likes to flip through the pages of a world entirely removed from whatever’s stressing him out right now. Either way, he’ll appreciate being able to carry around as many books as he’d like and not needing a reading light just to turn a few pages at night.

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

JanSport Fifth Ave Fanny Pack | $23 | Amazon

While it’s especially apt for dads who still have a few years of wrangling tots back together at the grocery store and out at the park, the JanSport Fifth Ave fanny pack can help any dad out. It’s got plenty of space to hold all the necessities for a day out with the kids, like wipes and a couple of snacks, or a couple of tools he likes to keep handy. It comes in enough colors to alleviate any concerns that it won’t match any of his assuredly stylish fits, too.

Graphic : Levi

Advertisement

Levi’s 501 Jeans | $70 | Levi

Ok, so I know apparel is so freaking boring as a Father’s Day present, but like, some dads just are not fashion-forward, and as good daughters, we must help them rise to their greatest potential. And even if their style doesn’t improve, they’ll finally leave that one pair of weekend jeans with the permanent indent of their wallet in the closet. We can only hope. I bought my pops a pair of Levi’s a couple of summers ago, and he’s loved them. It’s a personal goal of mine to rehaul his wardrobe—he still wears the same flannel shirt he bought when I was born ...27 years ago.



Anyway, Levi’s are a timeless brand and will legitimately never go out of style. So go ahead and help your dad look so much better in the family photos. He deserves it. And while you’re at it, go ahead and get him the matching denim jacket. It’ll make him feel cool.

Advertisement

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Gardening Tool Set | $33 | Amazon



My dad has a green thumb that I did NOT inherit. When I was a kid we used to go out to our backyard and he would plant cabbages, cucumbers, zucchinis, and other fruits and veggies. Since retiring, he’s moved to Charlotte, NC which means he has so much more green space than we did back on Long Island. In fact, as I type this, he sent pictures of a trellis he’s building in our family group chat. So I thought, why not get him a proper gardening tool set?

Advertisement

This specific option has 12 tools including gloves, apron, and a gardening pad, as well as sheers, a rake, and everything else you’d need to reap what you sow. Basically, if your dad is one of those people who love outdoor projects, this can be a great little gift for him. As for me? I may never inherit that green thumb, but I’ll find joy in watching my dad use his.

Gabe Carey , Content & Strategy Manager

Image : William Murray Golf

Advertisement

William Murray Golf Apparel | Amazon

Although I have not seen my dad for a while, if there’s one thing I know about him it’s that he likes golf. In fact, most of the dads in my life are fans of the sport even if I personally could list at least a dozen activities that would be more fun using a club and a ball than golf. But since this is Father’s Day and not Gabe’s Day, I plan on sprucing up my dad with a new wardrobe from the William Murray Golf collection.



Yes, that Bill Murray. Lo and behold, my dad likes Caddyshack so much he takes his fashion tips from Carl Spackler. And who can blame him? I would unironically wear this Piano Man button-down myself. For a bolder look, try the Critter camo pants on for size. Each pattern is influenced by Murray and his brothers. This Clubber Lane polo, for instance, pays homage to the famous “Cinderella Boy” scene from Caddyshack with its repeated depiction of “the occasional cut-down Mums.” As we all know, you can’t spell chic without Bill Murray.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Car Wash Kit | $27 | Amazon



One thing my dad and I do have in common is a shared obsession with keeping our vehicles clean. While he’s more of a Subaru Outback guy and I’m more of a Miata (hey, at least we’re in agreement on Japanese engineering), we’re both the kind of person to keep a variety of cleaning tools in the garage. This Premier car care kit from Armor All will replenish his supply while covering any bases that may have otherwise been left out. From tire shine to air freshener, it’s a practical gift that—depending on the dad in question—shows you give as much of a shit about the immaculacy of his car as he does.

Advertisement

Included in the package you’ll find Armor All Ultra Shine Wash & Wax, glass cleaner, original protectant, multi-purpose cleaner, Extreme™ wheel and tire cleaner, Extreme™ tire shine, on-the-go car air freshener pump spray, and a nifty wash pad. Even the page description insists the Armor All car care kit is the “perfect gift for any car care enthusiast.” However, I’d argue most of these are things ordinary non-car enthusiasts should own, too. As I learned from my dad, there is no pride in neglecting your possessions. If your dad’s a car owner like mine, here’s a budget alternative to buying a $60+ Hawaiian shirt golf polo.