It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeAuto

Here's How to Properly Take Care of Your Tires

mechanicshopfemme
Chaya M Milchtein
Filed to:Car Stuff
Car Stufftiresauto
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Heres How to Properly Take Care of Your Tires
Image: Andrea Piacquadio (Pexels)

According to Consumer Reports, tires on average range from $137 on small cars to $187 for large SUVs and sports cars. Tires are not just expensive, they are also vitally necessary for the safe operation of a car. However, there are some fairly simple ways you can maintain your tires and help them last as long as humanly possible.

Advertisement

Rotations

Illustration for article titled Heres How to Properly Take Care of Your Tires
Image: Andrea Piacquadio (Pexels)

Recommended by most car manufacturers every 6,000 miles, rotating your tires helps them maintain even wear. Depending on where you bought your tires from, you might get tire rotations for free. If not, many repair shops include the service with a standard oil change purchase.

Advertisement

With a jack and stands, you can also attempt to do this on your own in your driveway. While it might not be worth your time, you might learn something by trying it out.

Tire Pressure

Illustration for article titled Heres How to Properly Take Care of Your Tires
Image: Amazon Basics
G/O Media may get a commission

Samsung Galaxy Buds are Excellent AirPods Alternatives, Especially at Today's $40 Price Drop

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Making sure your tires are properly inflated is a major part of proper tire care. That means checking your tire pressure at least once a month and inflating your tires when needed.

Over inflating your tires will cause rapid wear on the center of your tires. If your tires are under-inflated, the outer edges of your tires will wear. Checking your tire pressure and then inflating carefully will help avoid this wear. Make sure to check it first thing in the morning or after the car has been sitting for a few hours.

Advertisement

Alignments

Alignments are more important than most people think. Tires are supposed to run parallel to the ground. As you drive, hitting potholes and maybe even curbs, you may slightly nudge your tires out of place.

Advertisement

Getting an alignment annually will help make sure your tires don’t wear prematurely. This will help extend the life of your tires as well.

Illustration for article titled Heres How to Properly Take Care of Your Tires
Image: Steelman

The bottom line is that paying attention to your tires every once in a while will help you get the most of your tires. But how will you know when it’s time to replace them? I love my trusted tread depth gauge. You could use the penny trick, but this $6 tool is more precise and easy to use.

Advertisement
Chaya M Milchtein

Chaya Milchtein is an automotive educator, writer and speaker who's made it her mission empower the average driver. She believes that anything is possible and can be done on your own terms.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening, and What Deals Can You Expect?

Save $40 on Upstate Towels at Huckberry and Take Your Old Bath Sheets to a Farm Upstate

Apple's Base Model 16-Inch MacBook Pro Is $300 Off

Headphones, PlayStation, and TVs: The Best Sony Deals of the Day