Beauty

Here's How To Get A Poppin' Quarantine Manicure

ignacia
Ignacia
manicures
manicures
12
Save
Illustration for article titled Heres How To Get A Poppin Quarantine Manicure
Image: Jakob Owens (Unsplash)

Even though everything is mostly opened up, it doesn’t necessarily mean it is safe. Plus, let’s be real, an average trip to the nail salon if you got both your nails and feet done, would be around $100 depending on what was done. So, in a way, if you decide to go DYI with your mani, you’ll be saving some big cash in the long run!

Now, there are different kinds of manicures, but for simplicity’s sake, I focused on non-acrylics because y’all know those techniques are hard to follow through on if you’re not an actual nail technician. So! With that being said, let’s get into the fun stuff.

Nail Soaker

Illustration for article titled Heres How To Get A Poppin Quarantine Manicure
Everyone knows the best way to get a great manicure is to soften the cuticle around it so everything looks fresh and clean. Plus, if you soak your fingers in water, it’ll get rid of the dirt underneath your nails so they can be as clean as possible. Hygiene is important. Plus, this baby actually bubbles. How relaxing!


Nail Tool Kit

Nail Tool Kit | $17 | Amazon
Nail Tool Kit | $17 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Nail Tool Kit | $17 | Amazon

So you’ve soaked your nails and your cuticles, what’s next? Actually clipping your nails and...cuticles. I may be a little obsessed with cuticles. This $17 set is made of stainless steel and has about 12 different pieces you’ll need, from a nail and tow clipper, cuticle cutter, and a nail file to really even out your circle or square shape.

UV Gel Nail Kit

UV Gel Nail Lamp Kit | $49 | Amazon
UV Gel Nail Lamp | $32 | Amazon
UV Gel Nail Lamp Kit | $49 | Amazon
UV Gel Nail Lamp | $32 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

UV Gel Nail Lamp Kit | $49 | Amazon

UV Gel Nail Lamp | $32 | Amazon

UV Gel nail sets are fairly new and will save you a bunch of cash in the longterm. Anyone who used to be a regular at the salon knows you’ll pay about $40 on average every two weeks for a regular gel nail set, and about $80 for acrylics. This kit comes with gel nail polishes so you don’t have to spend a fortune on it if this is the route you’d like to go down. Pro-tip: gel nail polish doesn’t set without UV light. I learned this the hard way. If you already have gel polish, check out the second lamp pick I’ve listed down below. It’ll save you about $20.

Traditional Nail Polish + Top Coat

OPI Nail Polish | $11 | Amazon
OPI Top Coat | $9 | Amazon
OPI Nail Polish | $11 | Amazon
OPI Top Coat | $9 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
OPI Nail Polish | $11 | Amazon

OPI Top Coat | $9 | Amazon

So you’ve soaked, filed, and cut your nails to the shape you want. Now it’s time to polish. Personally, I prefer three coats and a clear coat to really get my nails to shine for two to three weeks. With gel polish, you’ll get a bit more time, but I mentioned that already. You can also use the UV light to dry traditional nail polish in half the time, which also means fewer opportunities to dent the polish.

