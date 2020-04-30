Here's All the Tea on Too Cool for School's Mastic Skincare Line

Too Cool For School Mastic Line | Ulta & Too Cool For School

I’ve always been a fan of Too Cool For School—especially their Egg face moisturizer. Most of their products range from the $10 to $20 range, so it would be nothing to order something when the urge to spend some cash came about. I received samples of TCFS’ Mas tic line a little while before the world ended, so I thought, now that we have all the time in the world, why not see how I like this new line while engaging in a bit of self-care?

Too Cool For School’s Mastic line is the newest in their arsenal, and all the products are certified EWG green-level ingredients. This basically means there are no artificial ingredients, mineral oils, animal oils, color, or fragrance. The lack of these skincare additives makes it a fine choice for people who have sensitive skin.

I spent about three weeks testing out the Mastic line. The first thing you should know is its made of five products: cleanser, toner, serum, and two moisturizers. Like all K-Beauty routines, it takes a decent amount of time to complete—so if you’re strapped for time (and, to be honest, nowadays you really shouldn’t be), these aren’t the products for you.

I admit my patience for a proper skincare regimen is very thin, and, if not for these specific circumstances, I would’ve given up a long time ago. I’m also going to be honest with you guys by saying I’m one of the blessed few that don’t struggle with breakouts or acne. Besides the monthly hormonal pimple I get when my period starts, my skin is clear. I do, however, struggle with hyperpigmentation (that’s super common for people of color, but specifically black people)—so the few pimples I have had in the past create dark marks on my skin. So, the overall goal in when I tested Mastic out was to see if I could improve the overall dullness of my skin.

Yes, you get the not-so-fancy beauty review photos. Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Every night for about three weeks I semi-faithfully applied the cleanser, toner, serum, and moisturizer. Sometimes I would do a morning routine on top of the nightly but stopped that as soon as I realized how much time it takes in-between each step. I want to note that you should wait about five to ten minutes between the toner/serum/moisturizer steps. It gives time for everything to settle into your skin so you’ll actually begin to see results over time.



After a couple of days of use, I noticed my skin becoming more moisturized and bright, which is exactly what I wanted. I knew that if I decided (I didn’t) to apply some light makeup, my skin would be popping, with an emphasis on the “pop.”

About a week after I tried the Mastic line! I took a couple of photos right after a face cleanse.

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

The products themselves are very lightweight thanks to the vegan formula. I also didn’t suffer from irritation after completing this routine every day. It’s happened before when I’ve tested other skincare lines in the past. Since the Mastic line is pretty affordable, it’s a great way to start out with a Korean Beauty routine. The cleanser lathers up in just the right way and the toner is basically just a spray. Personally, I would split up the moisturizers for daytime and nighttime moving forward, especially once outside is open again. The Mastic Enhancer moisturizer is lighter and can be used as a base before you apply skin primer, while the Mastic Cream is heavier and would be great to provide overnight moisture after taking off the full face you wore during the day.



The only thing I would suggest is to add a sunscreen to this regimen. It’s the number one key to great skincare and is recommended by all dermatologists. I use Supergoop Glow Oil, which is SPF 50, and it’s done wonders in one, preventing more hyperpigmentation, and two, has protected me from sunburn.

So if you’d like an easy way to try out a somewhat simple and affordable K-Beauty routine that can brighten our face or want to support vegan beauty lines, I would give Too Cool For School’s Mastic Line a shot. You can grab most of the line at Ulta and Too Cool For School’s website.