Fall is in full swing which means we don’t have to feel guilty anymore when we stay inside all day playing video games. Here are the best deals on Switch consoles and games this October. Right now, $40-$42 seems to be the magic number. A ton of first and third-party Nintendo games both physical and digital are down to $40-$42 .



I can personally attest that this is a marvelous improvement over the original. While you won’t see any differences while docked, the handheld experience is night and day. The screen size is just bumped enough to feel like a noticeable upgrade and the vibrant colors along with the deep blacks of the OLED screen are simply gorgeous. Not everyone will see a need to trade in their old model for the new one, but if you’re a hardware junkie like myself or are just picking up your first-ever Nintendo Switch, the OLED is absolutely the right choice.

Well, over twenty years later, we finally have a new Pokémon Snap to explore with 171 more Pokémon to take cute little pictures of as they dance around and eat apples. New Pokémon Snap is now just $40 . Take a pic or two of Pikachu and post it to your Twitter.

The video game is so nice, it lets you kill Bowser twice. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the best Switch games out there and it just got even cheaper. Amazon has the title down to $40 today.

2020's standout Zelda spinoff Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity follows the formula of Dynasty Warriors while expanding the world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by fleshing out its characters and lore amid big battles. The digital code is down to $40 at Amazon.

After 19 years, a story we never thought would get its finish has finally concluded. Metroid Dread is a sidescroller made by the same team behind Samus Returns. The game topped many GOTY lists last year and is certainly worth picking up for $18 off right now.

Miitopia had originally released as a 3DS game and is one of the latest ports to make its way to the Nintendo Switch. This approachable RPG taps into your and your friends’ Mii catalog to create the faces of all characters you encounter and play as through the story. This means your mom could be a wizard friend helping you along the way or the big bad of the whole campaign might be Hank Hill.



A new WarioWare game is on the Nintendo Switch—a console that feels like it was built from the ground up to have a WarioWare game on it. Play over 200 microgames filled with frantic fun either solo or with friends.

Following up on the success of Octopath Traveler, Square Enix pushed the scope with Triangle Strategy—a lovely little JRPG that is just astonishing to look at. The lovely art style still carries over now with a camera that can rotate around to really show off the exquisite 2D pixelated sprites existing in a 3D pixelated space.

Swing, k ick, s pike, and b owl in Nintendo Switch Sports. This spiritual successor to the overwhelmingly successful powerhouse that was Wii Sports seeks to recapture what made the original so special. A lso, it’s got sword fighting now.

Kirby’s latest endeavor gave us a taste of something completely different—Mouthful Mode. Along with swallowing his enemies whole to take their powers, he can now wrap his giant gob around inanimate objects to control them in a Super Mario Odyssey fashion. The most notable is a straight-up car, making for an image that manages to be cute, funny, and unsettling all at the same time. Hats off to the designers on this one.