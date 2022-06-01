We’re more than two years into a global pandemic, and if you clicked on this article in the first place, you probably don’t need any reminders about it. But what you may need is a refresher on masks. Not only are KN95 masks officially the most-recommended ones for self-protection against covid-19 and its many variants, they’re also the best type of mask to wear in general. Whether you’re planning an elaborate vacation or taking the elevator downstairs to check the mail, you should definitely be wearing one.



What sets KN95 masks apart from any other type? In short, two things: Filtration and fit. Per Scientific American, the N95 mask is effective at blocking 95% of airborne particles from disrupting your life (when worn correctly, that is) . So the best type of this mask features elastic ear loops for security and a metal nose bridge for comfort. Being able to adjust a high-performance mask for personal coverage ensures maximum protection (to the best of the mask’s ability). Single-layer masks, cloth masks, and ad hoc just-running-into-the-store solutions don’t offer the same level of filtration or safety. Straps can untie, molecules can make their way around, and myriad other unpleasant scenarios can occur.

KN95 masks aren’t infallible; but they are the best, most accessible defense we have . Yes, still. So whether you’re just stocking up or running low, here are a few options for on KN95 masks you can buy right now:

This box of black KN95 masks belongs in any house, apartment, and/or office. Black matches with everything, and a pack of 50 ensures you always have enough for everyone (plus extras). Leaving a box like this on a desk or entryway table makes it easy for you to grab one on your way out! That way, you’ll never be caught sans protection. Or maybe throw it in your car. There’s no rule about where to put it. Just, if you’re looking to buy breathable, 5-ply masks in bulk, then we’ve got you covered.



Not everyone can rock a black mask in the summer. (It takes an elite goth level to do so on the reg, after all.) So here’s a set of 25 foldable masks in white, also in softer, slimmer packaging than the box of 50 in black. These are easily portable, and slip into any pocket or tote bag when you’re on the go. They also include all the basic things you need, like multiple layers of protection and an adjustable nose bridge for the optimal fit.



I mean, it’s a 30-pack of 5-ply, elastic-loop, protective KN95 masks in three vibrant tie-dyed prints. Is any further explanation needed? I didn’t think so.

If you don’t want to commit to just black or white masks for the foreseeable future, then we have good news: You don’t have to. This set of 60 individually wrapped comes in black, white, and gray. You don’t have to worry about getting too warm in a black mask or letting city grit dirty your white one over the course of the day. Just go with gray! But, seriously, this is a lot of masks (vacuum-sealed for added safety) for a great price. They offer the protection we need these days, which should make you feel better about traveling, eating indoors, or other events we used to never think twice about. Isn’t existing fun?



Okay, so, yes: This isn’t a KN95. But it is what our former writer Wes Davis recommends as the best masks for kids. So far, there haven’t been widely available KN95 masks that are small and effective enough for children, and we’re well aware by now that standard surgical masks are no longer the best choice for anyone. Enter this 10-pack of Evergreen Disposable KF94 Face Masks. They’re suggested for children ages 3-9. I don’t know why they assume 10-year-olds have adult head sizes, but in case you were wondering, that’s the company’s recommendation.

