Evergreen Disposable KF94 Face Mask | $15 | Amazon

Okay, I’m talking straight to a pretty small segment of our audience with this one: those of you with small kids who, like me, are dismayed that Pfizer just announced they’re extending their study of the vaccine for kids another 2 months, right as Omicron news is reaching fever pitch. If you’re in that group, and you have struggled to find masks that actually properly fit your 3 or 4 year old’s face, these KF94 masks have worked out well for us. They’re snug, they have a metal strip to bend over your kid’s nose, and they are the Korean version of KN95 masks. As far as I know, there are no N95s small enough to be effective, and though surgical masks have been shown to have efficacy, I find that they leave gaping holes on the side of small faces. These actually, truly fit.

I know, I know, it’s not a deal in the traditional sense, but for anyone in our position, this is as good as gold. For everyone else, don’t worry, we’ve got plenty regular deals coming your way.