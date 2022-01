LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet Set | $40 | Amazon



Do you like LEGOs? Do you like Star Wars? Then you may be interested in this LEGO Star Wars Trooper Helmet that’s 20% off at Amazon. For just $40, you can build the LEGO Star Wars Trooper Helmet of your dreams. The set is legit kind of difficult, with 471 individual pieces for you to eat, step on, or have the cat bat under the couch, never to be seen again. Happy building! May the F orce be with you.