Jayefo Sports Neck Training Exerciser Harness | $10 | Amazon



Great news! The meaty neck you’ve always wanted is only a few head lifts away. Yes, that’s right: The Jayef o Sports Training Neck Exerciser Harness is finally down to $10 at Amazon, just in time for Neck Season. Whether you’re jacked beyond all reason and want the neck to match, or just think it would be funny to be built normally but with a really thick neck, this velcro and steel workout equipment is the thing for you. By the way, the exerciser is adjustable, portable, and can safely hold up to 300 lbs. It’s also double-padded for comfort. So go ahead, get those neck gains. Kelvin Gemstone’s God Squad is waiting for you.