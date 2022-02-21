KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3 | $25 | Amazon



Look how sweet these mixing bowls are! Don’t you want to get in there and mix pastel-hued confections? I know I do. Plus, you can trust a trio of KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, since, after all, they are both from the reputable KitchenAid line and named “classic.” This pistachio-colored set includes one 2.5- quart bowl, one 3.5- quart bowl, and a 4.5- quart bowl, so no matter what you’re whipping up, you’ve got the space for it. The best part about the bowls? The design includes a non-slip grip at the bottom , which makes for a smoother mixing experience, as well as pour spout for cleaner transfer. Also they’re $25, but doesn’t it say something when the sale isn’t even the most exciting part of the product? I sure think so.