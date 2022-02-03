Diamond Heart 18" Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver | $80 | Macy’s
Folks, depending on what day you’re reading this, you likely have a max of 11 days to prepare for Valentine’s Day this year. So have you considered getting your significant other a sterling silver necklace with a heart-shaped pendant made of diamonds on the end? Oh, you have? Well, what about one on sale? Like the Diamond Heart 18" Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver, perhaps, which is just $80 at Macy’s right now. Your beloved won’t have to know that you saved 60% on their sparkly, shiny, thoughtful gift. Unless they’re a regular reader, of course, in which case I’m sure the best gift is jewelry, and the second-best is your appreciation for the best deals one can get at any given time.