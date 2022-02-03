Diamond Heart 18" Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver | $80 | Macy’s



Folks, depending on what day you’re reading this, you likely have a max of 11 days to prepare for Valentine’s Day this year. So have you considered getting your significant other a sterling silver necklace with a heart-shaped pendant made of diamonds on the end ? Oh, you have? Well, w hat about one on sale? Like the Diamond Heart 18" Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver, perhaps, which is just $80 at Macy’s right now. Your beloved won’t have to know that you saved 60% on their sparkly, shiny, thoughtful gift. Unless they’re a regular reader, of course, in which case I’m sure the best gift is jewelry, and the second-best is your appreciation for the best deals one can get at any given time.