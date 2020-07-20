Here Are the Best Black-Owned Businesses You Can Buy From Right Now

Photo : Christina ( Fair Use

A lot is going on right now. In between a pandemic and fighting for civil rights, Black folk are occupied. But one thing I think we can all agree on is supporting Black-owned businesses wholeheartedly. Black people, on average are less likely to get business loans and often have less capital in order to maintain their businesses thanks to a thing called structural racism. As a Black journalist, I make it a point to not only always buy Black when I can but also uplift and give them a platform as often as possible. So, I decided to highlight six initial businesses you should check out and buy from.

Bevel is a men’s grooming company that focuses on shaving. Because Black hair is usually curly, Bevel created multiple razors that can prevent ingrown hairs. They also offer a range of skincare, like beard softener to help smooth coarse hairs in order to make your face a little less itchy. If you don’t have curly hair, you can still take advantage of the razors that prevent skin irritation, even if you aren’t prone to razor bumps or ingrown hairs.



Are you tired of your foundation never matching? Then Mented Cosmetics is the brand for you. They focus on beauty products for Black skin tones so you won’t ever look ashy or sickly. The products go on smoothly and will last a long time when applied, especially with the use of setting spray and setting powder. Not to mention, the founders will spend time helping to match your foundation, concealer, and lip products.



Image : Moisture Love

The $80 Moisture Love bundle comes with shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, hair oil, and styling cream. They all smell like baked goods, an absolute plus in my opinion, and the large size has enough product to last you months. I’m not even halfway through my shampoo and traditional conditioner, and I purchased the set way back in early March. Not to mention it is totally vegan, so it doesn’t have all the sulfates or silicones other, bigger-named brands sneak into their formulas over time that really and truly fuck with your hair’s health.



As a U.K.-based lifestyle brand, Anita Grant brings cruelty-free products to the Black community. Ranging from hair care (which is amazing, I may have to do a full review on her stuff later), skincare, or even basic body things like lotions or oils, Anita Grant really embraces a simplistic, yet refreshing experience. Also, she’s the sweetest person you’ll ever meet.



Image : Briogeo

Even though a ton of Briogeo’s products are great for all kinds of hair, natural hair health is absolutely a priority. Specifically, Briogeo’s Be Gentle, Be Kind c leansing conditioner is one of my (many) favorite hair products. It’s made with avocado and quinoa, both of which soothe and moisturize your scalp while it’s cleansing your hair. It also helps to detangle—that was especially helpful for me as my curls tend to knot after a good, deep, wash. It’s also $32, which isn’t so bad compared to other, high-end natural hair products.



Ow ned by Jamilah Knight, who also personally designs every single piece sold, t he F.L.Y. is an acronym for “first love yourself.” In fact, every one of her shirts and bags are custom-designed to celebrate Black women first and foremost. Not to mention every single one of their shirts and sweatshirts are comfy as hell. We love serving looks while being as relaxed as possible! I continue to wear my Solange shirt all day every day because it’s literally a piece of art. Fly b y Knight offers a range of apparel and bags that will fit your personality and style.