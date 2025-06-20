Here Are 11 Great Black Friday Toy Deals for the Kids

If you have kids or you're buying for kids, you know who the holiday gifting season is really all about. The Black Friday toy deals are what used to have people sleeping overnight in line and storming the gates of big-box stores, and they're still what drive the far more civilized online shopping surge.

There are literally thousands of toy deals for kids of all age to be found, virtually all of which can be bought from the safety and comfort of your couch on your laptop, tablet, or smartphone. They still require a little patience and a lot of browsing, though, so we're giving you a head start here with these 11 Black Friday toy deals.

Toniebox 2 Audio Player Starter Set | $100 | Amazon The hot interactive toy for kids as young as just over a year is the Toniebox 2, an amazing little audio device that plays stories, songs, and games when a kid places a figure on top of the box. The ease of use is so great that even the very young can get work it, and the real appeal for parents is that it doesn't have a screen — keep that addiction away for at least a few years. This Amazon deal takes 29% off the price of the newest version of the Toniebox, which comes with a Playtime Puppy Tonie — other Tonies are easily found and all compatible with the Toniebox 2.

Toniebox 2 Audio Player Starter Set at Amazon Jurassic World Interactive Toy Dinosaur & Egg | $59 | Walmart Moving from the cuteness of the Toniebox 2 to a ferocious interactive dinosaur might seem odd, but kids love dinos. This set for kids 5 and up lets them hatch, train, and interact with their own baby dino, which has over 100 sounds and reactions to delight and amaze kids. The baby dinosaur indicates its mood through light-up eyes that shine in green, yellow, or red, and the one-button clicker that trains the dino makes for easy fun for young kids.

Jurassic World Interactive Toy Dinosaur & Egg at Walmart CS15 Foldable Mini Drone | $40 | Walmart Interactive play for slightly older kids (8-12) has moved past the Toniebox and the hatchable dinosaur, and into faster fun activities like droning. This foldable drone is beginner-friendly with an easy remote control and advanced stability and obstacle avoidance — key for indoor flight — but it has a very real 720p HD camera for photos and videos and a 24-minute flight time before requiring recharging. As hobby gateway devices go, you can do far worse than igniting an interest in droning, and this Walmart deal is $100 less than the CS15's regular $140 price.

CS15 Foldable Mini Drone at Walmart Healthy Roots Doll Zoe | $80 | Target The joy of playing with a doll comes in large part from the doll being "just like you," yet the number of Black dolls with realistic hair is woefully small. Healthy Roots Doll Zoe is a beautiful little girl with a gorgeous head of naturally curly hair that can be washed and styled. Having a doll that's truly "just like you" with the same unique head of hair is a fun and valuable experience.

Healthy Roots Doll Zoe at Target Hurry Up Chicken Butt Card Game | $10 | Amazon From the makers of the highly hilarious and addictive Exploding Kittens game comes Hurry Up Chicken Butt, a hot potato-style card game that's made for kids 4 and up. Adults will enjoy it too, most notably the fact that each game of Hurry Up Chicken Butt is a mere 2 minutes long. The game entails a Chicken Shaker with fun and goofy activities for players to perform under a time limit, and no two games go the same way. Kids will play Hurry Up Chicken Butt for hours on end, and it's 50% off at Amazon for Black Friday.

Hurry Up Chicken Butt Card Game at Amazon Bluey Let's Play Chef Supermarket Playset | $37 | Target A sure way to light up a young child's face is by merely mentioning Bluey, the adorable dog who stars in the ultra-popular children's TV show. Bluey fans 3 and up will love this Let's Play Chef Supermarket playset that's 26% off at Target for Black Friday, with exclusive Supermarket Bluey and Bingo figures, over 24 sound effects, and over 15 play pieces made for little hands. The Bluey Let's Play Chef Supermarket Playset stands over 15 inches tall, a perfect size for the Bluey fan in your life.

Bluey Let's Play Chef Supermarket Playset at Target Monster Jam Smash and Bash Toy Vehicle Playset | $26 | Target Bluey is adorable, but this Monster Jam Smash and Bash playset is awesome for kids 3 and up who are looking for a little more action. The Smashbot stands 15 inches tall over the easily used track where kids can launch the Smash & Bash JCB Digatron truck into the Smashbot to take it down. Once the Monster Jam trucks take down the Smashbot, a few easy cranks repairs it and has it standing tall again for the kids to knock down again — over and over, as many times as they want. Other Monster Jam trucks like Grave Digger are sold separately.

Monster Jam Smash and Bash Toy Vehicle Playset at Target Play-Doh Barbie Florals and Fringe Designer Doll Set | $12 | Target Two of the all-time most popular kids' franchises come together at a terrific price with the Play-Doh Barbie Florals and Fringe Designer Doll Set, a steal at Target for just $12. It's a genuine Barbie that you can make different Play-Doh outfits for, including hats and hair styles. Kids can either use the included molds or make their own creation freehand — it's Play-Doh, so they know exactly what to do. The Barbie and Play-Doh collab and the price at Target are an unbeatable Black Friday combo.

Play-Doh Barbie Florals and Fringe at Target furReal Maggie the Feed & Follow Cow | $44 | Walmart This 11-inch interactive baby cow is cuteness overload for kids 4 and up. Maggie walks, blinks her large eyes, wags her tail, and can make over 50 sounds and motions. Kids can feed Maggie from her bottle, and then she can follow children as they walk. The soft plush construction encourages cuddling, and Maggie runs on 4 AA batteries (not included) without the need for a remote control.

furReal Maggie the Feed & Follow Cow at Walmart Amphibious Remote Control Monster Truck | $34 | Amazon The mortal enemy of most remote-control cars and trucks, or of any electronic toy, is water. But when you have a butt-kicking RC truck with big knobby tires and you see that big puddle, how can you not? This RC monster truck laughs at those obstacles — it's wateproof, so go ahead and use the 2.4GHz remote and send it careening through the pretend lakes and rivers (filled with real water). A full battery charge gives you over 100 minutes of drive time, and the 4-piece alloy shell can be detached and reattached by young drivers.

Amphibious Remote Control Monster Truck at Amazon My Size Bluey 3-Foot Plush Toy | $25 | Walmart Two Bluey toys? Like we said, Bluey is the show of choice for littles, and while the Let's Play Chef Supermarket is a great fun playset, this Bluey is made for cuddling. At 3 feet tall, it's roughly the same size as many kids, and it's the perfect companion while they watch Bluey on TV or for bedtime. The detailed embroidery gives this plush Bluey both durability and an authentic look.