Featured Deal: Women Ultra Light Down Jacket | $60

The best Uniqlo sales for August 2021 are here.

With a name that blends the words ‘unique’ and ‘clothing,’ Uniqlo has lived up to its legacy. The brand is known for its killer collaborations and amazingly designed t-shirts, even capturing the attention of international designer Jil Sanders who eventually joined its staff.

Advertisement

The Japanese casual wear brand was founded in 1949 and opened its first US store in 2005 right in Edison, New Jersey. The Manhattan store opened a year later, attaching innovative new designers to boost the company’s profile and breathe new fashion concepts into conquering the American market. Suffice to say, it worked.

Last year, the company penned a deal to open its first North American distribution center ensuring its wares aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Weighing the price to the quality you just can’t compete with Uniqlo. Fashion-forward comfort all at affordable prices is the dream, and here are all of the best pieces they currently have to offer.

Personally, I love a good crop top. One of the main reasons is because I also love wearing high-waisted pants. If this sounds at all like you, then it’s time to snag the Women Cotton Ribbed Crew Neck Long-Sleeve Crop Top . With options available in olive, off-white, black, and light purple, this shirt offers plenty of stretch and comes in a beautiful crew neck design.

Regardless of your gender, everyone needs a comfy flannel shirt like this Men Flannel Checked Long-Sleeve Shirt. Available in navy and beige, this garment is made from 100% p remium cotton and is brushed on both sides for a super soft texture. Note that it is roomy around the shoulders for easy movement.

Advertisement

Even though it’s August, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start preparing for the coming fall and winter seasons. This Women Ultra Light Down Jacket is thin, light, and warm with a longer silhouette designed to be more flattering. It also has a rounded color to create a contoured look. This jacket can also be wrapped up and stored in a carrying pouch for when you’re on the go.

Advertisement

Getting dressed up during the summer months can be a real chore, especially as temperatures rise. This Men Ultra Light Printed Jacket is light and easy to move around without getting musty. This jacket also features a quick-drying feature that helps with both sweat and even machine washing.

Advertisement

Troye Sivan is an enigmatic pop singer, actor, and YouTuber, whose star power only seems to be going up and up. If you stan this angelic androgenous soul, then make it official by buying the Troye Sivan UT.

Note that this shirt is made for women but who says guys can’t rock it too?

Advertisement

There’s a reason that Andy Warhol, Basquiat, and Keith Haring are iconic artists of the 20th century. And why not celebrate your appreciation for them with a stylish t-shirt? This option features a design from one of Warhol’s well-known masterpieces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loungewear is truly underrated. With the right design, you can easily look effortless but feel totally comfortable and relaxed. The perfect example is this Jil Sander and Uniqlo collaboration, the Men +J Wide-Fit Relaxed Tapered Pants. It even features contrast fabric at the waist for a little style accent.

Advertisement

A wool sweaters are one of the best items to layer with during the fall and winter months. Uniqlo has a beautiful Women Extra Fine Merino V-Neck Sweater, which comes in eight colors, including green, blue, pink, and off white. This piece is timeless and features an ultra flattering cut.

Advertisement

Sweatshirts are so comfy, and they’re the best thing to wear for a lazy day spent at home. Uniqlo is giving this classic a modern update and even made it more wrinkle- resistant. Plus, it comes in eight different colors, so that you’re sure to find one that works for your wardrobe.

Advertisement

Don’t you hate when your bra straps show when you’re wearing a camisole? Uniqlo has the perfect fix for this problem. The Women AIRism Bra Camisole comes with soft cups that won’t show from your outerwear and will give you a clean, flattering neckline. This shirt features AIRism’s signature DRY technology and Cool Touch, which provide odor control and moisture-wicking.

Now Available For Bulk Order: Save 10%.

Advertisement

Over the last few months, it seems like every brand is in the reusable mask game these days and that includes Uniqlo. AIRism has three different color packs of three multiple layer masks in three sizes for whatever your needs are. The AIRism material aids with both comfort, coolness, and breathability. It wicks away moisture, protects against UV rays, and has a washable built-in filter. After all, who wants to contribute to global waste in the midst of a pandemic? I didn’t think so.

Advertisement

No outfit is truly complete without a killer accessory. A classic pair of sunnies ups your chic-ness by an infinite percentage. Now, picking a pair of sunglasses that are not only fashionable but fashion-forward? That can be tricky. These bad boys make that all significantly easier and at a discounted price. Made from polycarbonate they’re lightweight, durable, and these frames look cool on anyone. The lenses have UV400 protection and they come in three color combos.

This pair also folds easily so you can put them in your pocket without the extra bulk of a carrying case.

Register for free shipping on your first order. Otherwise, there’s free standard shipping on orders over $99. Also, you can save by downloading the Uniqlo app where new members get $3 off their next purchase.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 08/23/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/20/2021.