Emotional Rollercoaster | $29 | Amazon

Learning to handle our emotions is a lifelong trip, and one that is incredibly hard. It’s a journey that a lot of us make constant mistakes during, but with the right tools, it can be made easier. Emotional Rollercoaster is a board game with a slightly different aim than most. Rather than just being about fun, it’s about learning how to manage anger, stay calm, and find some healthy coping mechanics. It’s all about expression and learning, but in the guis e of a board game, which makes it a little more appealing to the little humans in your life.