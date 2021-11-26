LEVOIT Air Purifier | $85 | Amazon

Allergies are a year-long struggle for some people. Whether you’re the kind of person who keeps a pet out of love despite the need to sneeze, or you’re just not keen on dust, the LEVOIT Air Purifier is an excellent little bit of tech that’ll help you breathe easy. This particular air purifier also happens to be 15% off at the moment, so you’ll be able to clean up the air in any room you want for cheap. It uses a method to do so that doesn’t use UV-C light either, which means it’s easier on the environment, which is a lovely bonus.