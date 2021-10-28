Total Care Probiotic Capsules | $30 | Probulin

Getting older, I realize the eat whatever I want, whenever I want nutrition health plan no longer works for me. Pretty ridiculous that I can’t Uber Eats a burger with hot sauce, eggs, and bacon on it three times a week. My gut starts bloating for days and making these terrible sounds as if to say, “Please stop.” But I don’t want to stop, “You’re my stomach. Digest what I tell you to,” is what I used to say.

As I enter my 30th year though, my gut has become disobedient and is fighting back more and more. Perhaps it’s time I should take gut health more seriously.

One step I can look into is taking a probiotic supplement like Probulin Total Care Probiotic capsules, which support total digestive health and immune function. It’s built on a delivery system using prebiotics which feed the probiotics en route to ensure the bacteria arrives alive. This can help reduce any occasional gas, bloating, or irregularity. Simply take one capsule daily, typically around bedtime, to start seeing your gut health improve. Of course, always consult a healthcare provider when taking any supplements or medications.

Some other added benefits include them being third-party lab tested, shelf-stable requiring no refrigeration, and they can be taken with or without food. Plus, they’re vegan— manufactured without dairy, gluten, soy, or GMOs.

Now, this isn’t the end-all-be-all magic pill for a healthy gut. However, paired with overhauling my diet and likely needing to delete every food delivery app from my phone, the Probulin Total Care Probiotic capsules can give my stomach a more balanced microbiome which could help curb some occasional discomfort.