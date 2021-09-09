Daredevil Action Pose Pop! - Previews Exclusive Variant Comic | $24 | Entertainment Earth



Advertisement

Daredevil Action Pose Pop! - Previews Exclusive | $14 | Entertainment Earth

Pre-order your second favorite Defender now in this exclusive design, thanks to Previews. Matty Murdock deserves a prominent position on your shelf to protect all your precious belongings. He’s sporting the classic red horned hood and signature batons. Choose from solo Daredevil or the one that comes with Daredevil #35. It’ll be the variant cover featuring Funko Matt himself. Chip Zdarsky’s run on this version of Daredevil has been awesome, so if you’re a fan of the Man Without Fear, you’ll love this. I n this issue, Elektra and Bullseye have an epic battle. And if Zdarsky’s story doesn’t wow ya, Marco Checchetto’s art certainly will .

These are expected to ship in January .