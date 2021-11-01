Scott Pilgrim vs. The World 4K UHD Blu-ray | $10 | Amazon

Ohhh yeaaaahhhhh. OHH YEAAHHHHH. Yep, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is on of the more interesting comic-to-movie adaptations out there—prioritizing quick and snappy cuts, panel-looking crops, and tons of onscreen text and extra flair. You feel like you’re flipping through the pages of a comic as you watch. The movie also has notably the superior version of the song Black Sheep with Brie Larson on vocals. That finally got fully released earlier this year to Spotify and wherever else you listen to your music. Before that, the only place to see get this was the movie itself. It’s only $10 on Amazon right now. Pop it in your Blu-ray player and eat some garlic bread in front of the TV until it makes you fat.