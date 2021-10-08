SOLUS Smart Infrared Heater | $480 | StackSocial



If you’re environmentally-conscious but still want a reliable way to heat your home, you might want to think about picking up this SOLUS Smart Infrared Heater, which is on sale for $480 right now at StackSocial. You’re saving 20 percent off of this heater, which typically goes for $600. It’s a sleek, attractive way to warm your home, as it heats your space with up to 30 percent less energy than traditional electric heaters. It also allows remote access, so you can change settings wherever you are. Adjust the heat le vels you need on a room by room basis and use less energy, and even set up a heating schedule to cut down your heating bills. It might be a bit pricey, but in the end you’ll be saving money to begin with. And you don’t even have to go through any lengthy installation to get it up and running.