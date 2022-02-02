DeWalt 20V Impact Driver, Impact Wrench 2-tool Kit | $199 | Amazon

Alright, I sifted through DeWalt’s confusing deals and found another good one, this time on a 2-tool set that includes a 1/4" brushless impact driver and a 1/2" impact wrench, as well as a 2.0Ah battery, a charger, and a carrying case. Yon driver has LEDs on the front for extra visibility in low light, a variable speed trigger, and 3 speed settings, while the impact wrench offers 250 ft-lbs of max tightening torque and 400 ft-lbs of max breakaway torque. It also offers quick bit changes thanks to its hog ring anvil. The front of this one also uses LED lighting, and both of these tools are compatible with any DeWalt 20V Max battery. The two separate kits on sale in this deal, even at their current individual sale prices, are still $102 more than you can get them in this bundle, and you can essentially look at this as a free impact wrench.