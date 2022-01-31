Alfani Solid V-Neck Sweater | $7 | Macy’s

Sun + Stone Men’s George Sweater | $19 | Macy’s

INC International Men’s Cardigan | $35 | Macy’s

January is almost over, but winter is far from finished with those of us in the northern reaches—handily, Macy’s is doling out the deals right now with sweaters up to 86% off. Head over to pick up great deals like this Alfani v-neck, which is marked down to $7 from its usual $50. Or remind everyone about pointy trees with this $41-off Sun + Stone sweater. And of course, everyone should have a good cotton cardigan in their repertoire, and this one from INC International is half off at $35. There’s plenty more to choose from in the sale, at least 40% off at this link, and you’ll want to act fast on the best deals, because sizes are very limited when you hit those deeper discounts—most are only available in small or 2XL at 70% off and above!

