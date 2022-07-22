Fall Guys Exclusive Costume | Free f or Prime Gaming Subscribers | Amazon



Fall Guys relaunched wit h a new Season 1 after finally releasing to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The game is free to play but does contain a battle pass which you can buy as well as individual cosmetics for sale on their storefront . If you’re not one to spend money on cosmetics in games, you may still feel a bit of FOMO seeing all the zany outfits other players have every time you drop in. But no worries! You may already have access to an exclusive outfit. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have access to Prime Gaming which can grant you this cool little inner tube with a baseball and mitt. More exclusive costumes for Prime users are on their way too. If you aren’t already a subscriber, you can join easily