Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Iron Maker Machine | $39 | Amazon



Thinking about making some waffles? Throw out your old waffle maker and pick up a Dash Deluxe No-Drip Belgian Waffle Iron Maker Machine, just $39 at Amazon, and start your mornings right. This mess-free iron helps cut down on the gross globs of waffle batter that you’ll have to clean up later, and it makes breakfast a much quicker affair. Just plug it in and go and waffles can be ready in minutes. Plus, it’s easy to stow and takes up very little space. Plus, you can use it for much more than just waffles. We love a multi-use kitchen appliance moment.