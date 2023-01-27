It's all consuming.
Home Theater

Have an Impromptu Movie Night With This Bestselling Mini Projector for $28 off

Watch your favorite TV shows and movies at a whopping 170".

Joe Tilleli
Image: Amazon

A mini projector is such an underrated gadget to have. It’s great for nights outside with some company over. Just set it up against the side of the house and play one of your favorite movies or shows. Whether it’s set up in a room as a permanent fixture as a TV alternative or only taken out for certain occasions, it’s always a treat to bring “the big screen” to your own home. This mini projector from Wewatch is 1080p and can stretch to 170"—and it’s just $72 after clipping the coupon. Good luck finding a TV at that size and price. 

