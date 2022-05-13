Black Cat Pillow Plush | $26 | Amazon



Whether you are superstitious or a little ‘ stitious,’ Friday the 13th doesn’t need to be an ominous spooky day. This is the only one we have this year, so cue up the horror films and grab your snuggle, buddy. We suggest this so cute Black Cat Pillow Plush. If we know anything here at The Inventory, black cats are not bad omens but excellent familiars . This cotton-filled soft plush is malleable for you to lounge on in the comfiest way. Use as a pillow or a pal to cuddle during the scariest parts of your movie binge. This fat black cat has two big yellow eyes and a long swishy tail. We recommend naming it Salem, but that’s our bias showing .