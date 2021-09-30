Featured Deal: Lelo Tor 2 | $103 | Peachwood | Use Code GO40



Fall is a great time to stock up on self-care and self-love items. With the cold weather on the way, we’ll be spending more time inside. Whether you have a partner or live solo, you can still keep yourself warm with winter coming.

Our pals at Peachwood have recommenced a few of these top sellers alongside some of my favorites. Use the code GO40 and save 40% on all of them.

Advertisement

I have a different version of this rabbit, and it’s absolutely one of my faves. This Rotating G Rabbit has seven vibe functions at three speeds. But it really shines in that it has a unique heating element. Designed with an optimum curve ideal for G-spot teasing. This is absolutely a high-quality vibe that is unlike any other in your collection. Expect about two hours of playtime off of one charge and use a water-based lubricant with it. The soft silicone warms up quickly, so take a little extra time on your first outings to find what works for you.



G/O Media may get a commission 30% off Wireless Meat Thermometer Essential for all grill masters.

Preset temperatures for 8 types of meat. Buy for $32 at Amazon

Who knew airbag technology could be so stimulating. As this powerful stroker inflates and deflates, you’ll get sensations like never before. PDX’s Elite Cock Compressor Vibrating Stroker has five pressure functions, so you can decide your intensity. This multi-action machine will pull the life out of you if you want it to. The interior sleeve is ribbed for your pleasure and feels just like the real thing. A very cool feature is the sleeve is removable for more relaxed handheld pleasure. The motor has ten patterns, LED lights to display which mode you are in, and charges easily by USB. Just remember to remove that sleeve for cleaning after each use to keep it in tip-top shape.

Advertisement

The Hydro7 is a best-selling pump, and I think I understand why. The innovative design has sold in over 120 countries. Have pump will travel. If you don’t need bells and whistles or a looking for a starter, this is a good choice. This is also a great option if you tend to be on the bigger side of things. Pumps are nothing to be ashamed and are often used to help those with erectile dysfunction. They are also a great way to get more comfortable with yourself to give you all the spirit you need to please a partner. As the name suggests, water and vacuum suction are the two elements that will help you take off.

G/O Media may get a commission Bathmate Hydro7 Aqua Blue Buy for $96 at Peachwood Use the promo code GO40

Advertisement

The Tor 2 elevates the experience for you and/or your partner. This is made from very flexible, safe, and soft silicone to accommodate a variety of sizes. What I like about Lelo is that its toys really hold a charge in between power-ups. Expect almost two hours of playtime from a single charge. The Tor 2 is an upgrade on their older ring and is easy to operate even when in use. This is waterproof, so don’t be afraid to get adventurous. There are six stimulation modes, each with riveting intensity.



Clitoral toys are having a big moment. I’m a fan of these soft suction ones. Fantasy For Her’s toy mimics oral with four powerful motors offer three suction patterns, seven tongue motion patterns, and ten vibration patterns. The ergonomic handle means it’s curved in just the right to hit all your magical spots. That’s a crazy combo, and you get to choose your adventure: tongue, vibes, suction, or let it ride together. There are two attachments to pick from for your lady parts; round or oval. Easy to charge via UBS and easy to wipe off post-self-love session.