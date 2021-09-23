Digital Otoscope | $60 | Amazon



Ever wondered what your doctor sees when they look inside your ears? Probably a lot of wax if you don’t clean them often. But maybe you’re an ace with Q-Tips, even though you shouldn’t use them. Either way, have a look in there with this Digital Otoscope at Amazon, just $60. It comes with a 4.5-inch color screen for you to look at your inner ear as if you were watching your favorite Netflix series, powered by an ultra slim 3.9 mm camera that displays in 720p HD. You can capture snapshots and video on the 32GB memory card to send to your doctor if any weirdness occurs. But really, it’s kind of amazing that you get this type of equipment for just $60, isn’t it? Don’t go diagnosing yourself with anything, but do check things out. You could find something important, after all.