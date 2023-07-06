It's all consuming.
Pets

Hang Out With Your Pet When You're Not Home With This Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser for $99

Save 33% on a Petcube Bites 2 Lite—an interactive WiFi pet monitor.

By
Joe Tilleli
Keep an eye on your pup or kitty from anywhere.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Want to check in on your pup while you’re out doing errands or away for the evening? This dog camera lets you video chat with your furry pal while you’re gone from the house. Just connect with the phone app. The 160° wide lens lets you keep an eye on your dog’s whereabouts and keep them in view. It has two-way audio so you can even say hello to your pet plus it can even toss treats to keep them active and entertained to lessen the anxiety of mom or dad being out.

Luna Playing
Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera | $100 | Amazon

The interactive pet monitor camera normally runs for $149, but right now, it’s 33% off. That brings it to just $100.

