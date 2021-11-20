LEGO Ideas Central Perk Building Kit | $48 | Amazon



Calling all Friends fanatics and LEGO lovers! This LEGO Ideas building kit is fit with seven of your favorite Central Perk regulars, as well as all the props that make the set so special. It even includes lighting, so you can act out all the famous Central Perk scenes in LEGO edition. The set is about 1,000 pieces, making it the perfect afternoon activity during the holidays. You’ll spend at least an hour fawning over all the adorable mini props, so factor that in to your build time.