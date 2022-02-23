Halo Infinite SteelBook Edition | $48 | Amazon

Halo is back, baby. The multiplayer feels better than it has in the last decade and the switch to open- world, while still having a few hiccups, has been a welcomed change of pace for the series. This in my opinion is the first good Halo game since 343 Studios took over from Bungie. Even though you can access the game on Game Pass, collectors, it may pique your interest to know there is a S teelB ook case available when purchasing the physical version. It’s also down to just $48 at the moment.