New Sport Collection | Gymshark



Today marks the launch of 40 new items in Gymshark’s S port Collection. An array of bold hues and styles arrive just in time for summer. Apricot S horts made from durable yet breathable polyester will make you shine on a morning run. The Stripe Joggers are perfect for keeping you comfy at the gym, home, and everywhere else. This Multi-Activity Training Collection has versatility for our busy lives and looks great for running on the treadmill and even while running errands. Cuts for Men and Women are available in bright new colors to carry you from season to season.