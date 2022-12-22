We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Bunfly Pet Clipper Grooming Kit | $100 | Amazon

Have your pets look their best. This pet clipper grooming kit comes with a trimmer with multiple heads, a pet hair roller, a massage comb, a slicker comb, a grooming comb, and a dusting and crevice tool. The tools can be hooked up to the included vacuum to keep the hair that’s collected from getting all over the place. The vacuum has powerful suction but stays at a low noise level so as not to freak out your furry friend. Best of all, the grooming kit is down 74% on Amazon, bringing the price to just $100.